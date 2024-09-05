Man arrested for I-Drive hit-and-run that left 2 teens seriously injured: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

A man was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash that left two teens seriously injured earlier this week, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Dennis Trost, 58, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries after the incident that unfolded on International Drive and Parc Corniche Drive in Orlando, just under 2 miles away from SeaWorld Orlando. Troopers said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Jeep Compass, which troopers later determined was being driven by Trost, was headed north on I-Drive approaching the Parc Corniche Drive intersection while two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were within the crosswalk on their respective mini-motorcycles, officials said. Trost said he had a green light when he made his way into the intersection to make a left onto Parc Corniche Drive.

That's when both teenagers entered the intersection, troopers said. Trost's Jeep hit both teens head-on before allegedly driving off.

Electric scooter rider, bicyclist killed in separate morning crashes in Orange County: FHP

Troopers believe the mini-motorcycles did not have their headlights on.

Both teens were transported to local hospitals. The 14-year-old sustained serious injuries, while the 15-year-old remains in critical condition, troopers said.

Dennis Trost (Photo: Orange County Jail)

Troopers were eventually able to get a warrant for Trost's arrest after troopers found the Jeep Compass nearby with consistent damage and it was then towed as evidence.

Trost was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday, where he remains on $10,000 bond, online jail records show.

Orlando police officer injured in crash while en route to emergency backup call: FHP

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: