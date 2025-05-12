Orlando teen identified as victim in deadly Silver Star Road shooting, officials searching for shooter

The Brief At approximately 1:45 a.m., authorities responded to a call reporting a man down in the area. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound. According to officials, the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland.



Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Silver Star Road in Orlando.

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland was found with a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in the 6000 block of Silver Star Road.

According to officials, Westmoreland was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Westmoreland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

What's next:

Law enforcement officials are actively working to gather more information surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Officials are asking for the public's help in their search for the shooter. They are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

