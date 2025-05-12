Expand / Collapse search

Orlando teen identified as victim in deadly Silver Star Road shooting, officials searching for shooter

By
Published  May 12, 2025 12:56pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • At approximately 1:45 a.m., authorities responded to a call reporting a man down in the area. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.
    • According to officials, the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
    • Officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Silver Star Road in Orlando.

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland was found with a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in the 6000 block of Silver Star Road.

According to officials, Westmoreland was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Westmoreland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

What's next:

Law enforcement officials are actively working to gather more information surrounding the shooting. 

What you can do:

Officials are asking for the public's help in their search for the shooter. They are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477. 

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This information came from a press release provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on May 12, 2025.

Orange CountyOrlandoCrime and Public Safety