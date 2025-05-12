Orlando teen identified as victim in deadly Silver Star Road shooting, officials searching for shooter
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Silver Star Road in Orlando.
What we know:
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland was found with a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in the 6000 block of Silver Star Road.
According to officials, Westmoreland was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Westmoreland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
What's next:
Law enforcement officials are actively working to gather more information surrounding the shooting.
What you can do:
Officials are asking for the public's help in their search for the shooter. They are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.
The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This information came from a press release provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on May 12, 2025.