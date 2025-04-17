FSU active shooter live updates

The Brief An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Florida State University. The incident was reported shortly after 12 p.m. near the university's student union. At this time, it is unclear whether there have been any injuries or deaths.



Police are responding to reports of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University (FSU), officials said.

When did the alert first go out?

What we know:

FSU issued an emergency alert at 12:02 p.m. Thursday on its FSU Alert page, instructing students and staff to lock their doors, stay away from windows, and be prepared to take further safety precautions.

Active shooter reported at Oglesby Union

What they're saying:

"An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union," the university said in an alert posted to X. "Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures."

A video shared on X by an FSU student captures the chaos as people scramble for cover, with loud emergency sirens blaring in the background.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear whether there have been any injuries or deaths.

Where is FSU? How many students?

Florida State University, located at 75 North Woodward Avenue in Tallahassee, was founded in 1851, making it the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida. Today, it’s home to more than 44,000 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: