FSU shooting: Funeral set for Tiru Chabba, 1 of 2 men killed in Florida school shooting

The Brief A funeral has been set for one of the two men killed in the Florida State University (FSU) mass shooting last week. The two people killed have been identified as 45-year-old Tiru Chabba and 57-year-old Robert Morales. Six others were injured in the shooting on April 17 in Tallahassee, Florida, including the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner.



Funeral set for Tiru Chabba

What we know:

The family of one of the men killed in the shooting, 45-year-old Tiru Chabba, has announced a funeral for their lost loved one. The family shared the news in a press release on April 23 from the Strom Law Firm, the firm representing the family.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The press release states that the media will not be allowed to attend the services.

Who was Tiru Chabba?

Dig deeper:

Chabba was a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, but was on the FSU campus as an employee of vendor Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Aramark officials told FOX 35 News that Chabba was the regional vice president of the company. They said he helped to distribute free lunches, donated by Aramark, on the Bob Jones University campus after Hurricane Helene in October.

"His care for others and joyful spirit were evident in the days following Hurricane Helene when he personally visited our campus to support recovery efforts and distribute free lunches to the community," Aramark officials said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

Chabba was a husband and father of two children.

Tiru Chabba was one of two people killed in last week's mass shooting at Florida State University. (Credit: Strom Law Firm/Aramark)

Who was the other person killed in the shooting?

The backstory:

Chabba was one of two men killed in the shooting.

The other man has been identified as 57-year-old Robert Morales, a dining coordinator who had been with the school since 2015, according to Florida State University.

Carlos Cruz, a friend of Morales, spoke with FOX 35 to share some details about Morales' life. Cruz said Morales had attended FSU and would spend a lot of time walking around the Student Union, where his office was.

Cruz said Morales was passionate about food, opening a popular restaurant in Tallahassee called "Gordo’s" and later left it to lead dining services at FSU. Cruz said Morales often talked with students about their dining experience to try and make it better for them.

Cruz also shared that Morales had received a new kidney a few years ago, but wasn’t doing well, and he had just gotten on the list to get a new one before he was killed.

Morales was also a former coach at Lean County High School.

Morales was a husband and the father of one daughter.

2 killed, 6 injured in FSU shooting

Six others were injured in the FSU shooting and transported to the hospital, including the alleged gunman.

On Tuesday, the hospital announced that five of the six patients were discharged.

Hospital leaders said one of the patients remains at the hospital in "good condition." It is unclear if this is the alleged gunman or not.

"Our colleagues, physicians and first responders train for situations like this, hoping our training is never needed," hospital leaders said. "We are incredibly proud of the response from our teams on April 17, and are honored to be the hospital chosen to provide such a level of care. Our commitment to our community remains steadfast, and our hearts are with the students, faculty and staff at Florida State University and the many families affected by this tragedy."

