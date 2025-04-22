Expand / Collapse search

FSU shooting: 5 of 6 hurt released from hospital, officials say

By and FOX 35 Digital Staff
Published  April 22, 2025 3:23pm EDT
FSU shooting: News & Updates
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Five of the six people injured in the Florida State University (FSU) shooting last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials with the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said on Tuesday.
    • Hospital leaders say one of the patients remains at the hospital in "good condition."
    • In addition to the six people injured in the shooting, two others lost their lives.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Five of the six people injured in the Florida State University (FSU) shooting last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials with the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said on Tuesday.

Hospital leaders say one of the patients remains at the hospital in "good condition."

In addition to the six people injured in the shooting, two others lost their lives.

"Our colleagues, physicians and first responders train for situations like this, hoping our training is never needed," hospital leaders said. "We are incredibly proud of the response from our teams on April 17, and are honored to be the hospital chosen to provide such a level of care. Our commitment to our community remains steadfast, and our hearts are with the students, faculty and staff at Florida State University and the many families affected by this tragedy."

Latest updates

What we know:

On Monday, students and staff returned to FSU's campus to resume classes and other normal operations. However, the school is offering new options for those who do not feel comfortable returning to campus yet.

FSU leaders are waiving mandatory attendance, as well as offering virtual options for many courses. 

FSU shooting: Students mourn victims of deadly incident

Many students at Florida State University (FSU) are still trying to come to grips with Thursday's deadly shooting on campus. Classes have been canceled until Monday, but some students are still on campus and just attended a vigil for the victims. FOX 35's Marie Edinger shows us what happens next for the university and its students.

2 killed, 6 injured in FSU shooting

The backstory:

Police said the shooting on April 17 at FSU was over in less than five minutes. Here's a look at the official timeline for the incident released by the police:

  • 11 a.m.: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.
  • 11:51 a.m.: Ikner leaves the parking garage.
  • 11:56 a.m. & 11:57 a.m.: First shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.
  • 11:58 a.m.: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.
  • Noon: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m., police said the campus had been secured and officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity.

Everything we know about the FSU Shooting

FOX 35's John Brown and Garrett Wymer break down everything we know about the FSU shooting, from the history of suspect Phoenix Ikner, the latest timeline of law enforcement's response and Tallahassee Police Chief's remarks this morning on LiveNOW from FOX, continuing efforts to learn more about the victims of the shooting and the vigil set up by the FSU community.

What we know about the victims

Local perspective:

The two people killed in the FSU shooting are 57-year-old Robert Morales and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba. A vigil was held at the school on April 18 to honor the two that lost their lives.

FSU community vigil in wake of shooting: Full ceremony

The Florida State University (FSU) community gathered on Friday for a vigil to honor those killed and hurt in a shooting on campus the day before. Two people died and 6 people were hurt, officials said. Police identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Morales was a dining coordinator and had been with the school since 2015. He was passionate about food, opening a popular restaurant in Tallahassee called "Gordo’s." He was also a former coach at Lean County High School. Morales is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chabba was the regional vice president of Aramark. He helped to distribute free lunches, donated by Aramark, on the Bob Jones University campus after Hurricane Helene in October. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials said the six people injured were brought to the hospital in stable condition. Three of them had to undergo surgery, but all of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about FSU shooting suspect

Dig deeper:

Police identified the suspect in the FSU shooting as Phoenxi Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a LCSO school resource deputy.

According to the department's website, Ikner's mom works as an SRO at a Leon County middle school. 

Officials said Ikner was armed with a handgun and had a shotgun with him, though it is not clear if he shot anyone with the shotgun. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, officials said. 

Ikner also declined to talk with law enforcement after he was taken into custody, invoking his fifth amendment right.

FSU shooting suspect allegedly kidnapped by mom as kid

Phoenix Ikner, the 20-year-old suspect accused of killing 2 people and hurting 6 others in a shooting at Florida State University, was caught in a custody issue between his biological mother and father years ago. According to court records, Ikner's mom was accused of kidnapping him by violating a custody order and taking him to Norway. He was 11 at the time, records show. Months later, the boy's mom filed a lawsuit alleging slander against the boy's father and stepmom, records show.

Officials said Ikner had a long history with the LCSO and was a member of their citizen or youth advisory council. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said it was not surprising that he had access to guns or knew how to work them.

Records show a custody fight took place between Ikner's biological mom and dad several years earlier. According to court records, Ikner's mom was accused of kidnapping him by violating a custody order and taking him to Norway. He was 11 at the time.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from previous coverage and reporting, as well as information shared by Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare on its website on April 22, 2025.

FSU shooting: News & UpdatesFloridaNewsCrime and Public SafetyMass Shootings