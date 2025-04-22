FSU shooting: 5 of 6 hurt released from hospital, officials say

The Brief Five of the six people injured in the Florida State University (FSU) shooting last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials with the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said on Tuesday. Hospital leaders say one of the patients remains at the hospital in "good condition." In addition to the six people injured in the shooting, two others lost their lives.



Five of the six people injured in the Florida State University (FSU) shooting last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials with the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said on Tuesday.

Hospital leaders say one of the patients remains at the hospital in "good condition."

In addition to the six people injured in the shooting, two others lost their lives.

"Our colleagues, physicians and first responders train for situations like this, hoping our training is never needed," hospital leaders said. "We are incredibly proud of the response from our teams on April 17, and are honored to be the hospital chosen to provide such a level of care. Our commitment to our community remains steadfast, and our hearts are with the students, faculty and staff at Florida State University and the many families affected by this tragedy."

Latest updates

What we know:

On Monday, students and staff returned to FSU's campus to resume classes and other normal operations. However, the school is offering new options for those who do not feel comfortable returning to campus yet.

FSU leaders are waiving mandatory attendance, as well as offering virtual options for many courses.

2 killed, 6 injured in FSU shooting

The backstory:

Police said the shooting on April 17 at FSU was over in less than five minutes. Here's a look at the official timeline for the incident released by the police:

11 a.m.: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51 a.m.: Ikner leaves the parking garage.

11:56 a.m. & 11:57 a.m.: First shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58 a.m.: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

Noon: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m., police said the campus had been secured and officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity.

What we know about the victims

Local perspective:

The two people killed in the FSU shooting are 57-year-old Robert Morales and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba. A vigil was held at the school on April 18 to honor the two that lost their lives.

Morales was a dining coordinator and had been with the school since 2015. He was passionate about food, opening a popular restaurant in Tallahassee called "Gordo’s." He was also a former coach at Lean County High School. Morales is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chabba was the regional vice president of Aramark. He helped to distribute free lunches, donated by Aramark, on the Bob Jones University campus after Hurricane Helene in October. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials said the six people injured were brought to the hospital in stable condition. Three of them had to undergo surgery, but all of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about FSU shooting suspect

Dig deeper:

Police identified the suspect in the FSU shooting as Phoenxi Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a LCSO school resource deputy.

According to the department's website, Ikner's mom works as an SRO at a Leon County middle school.

Officials said Ikner was armed with a handgun and had a shotgun with him, though it is not clear if he shot anyone with the shotgun. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, officials said.

Ikner also declined to talk with law enforcement after he was taken into custody, invoking his fifth amendment right.

Officials said Ikner had a long history with the LCSO and was a member of their citizen or youth advisory council. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said it was not surprising that he had access to guns or knew how to work them.

Records show a custody fight took place between Ikner's biological mom and dad several years earlier. According to court records, Ikner's mom was accused of kidnapping him by violating a custody order and taking him to Norway. He was 11 at the time.

