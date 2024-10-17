Frustration mounts in Cocoa Beach over FEMA response following tornado

More than a week after a tornado touched down, frustration is growing among Cocoa Beach residents as they struggle to rebuild their homes and businesses with limited help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi is among those facing significant repair costs. He said FEMA offered him $750 in aid, but he estimates his damages at around $70,000.

Capizzi has decided to pay for the repairs himself, citing the hassle of paperwork and the long wait for potential funding. However, he worries about those who may not have the means to cover their costs.

"A week after Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida, the roads are cleared of debris, blue tarps cover roofs, and windows are boarded up. Cleanup is underway, but many fear federal funding won’t be enough to help residents recover," Capizzi said.

"Probably the amount you would get is not worth my time. FEMA came today. They asked me to apply for $750. It’s just, the aggravation, you know, I’d rather not take the government’s money. I’ll figure it out on my own," he said. "It’s a drop in the bucket to what I am going to be paying."

FEMA’s initial $750 is classified as Serious Needs Assistance, intended for urgent expenses and provided as a grant, not a loan.

Residents can apply for additional funds to support housing and long-term recovery, but these are released gradually as applications are reviewed. Many residents feel that this process falls short of meeting the immediate and substantial needs left in the storm’s wake.

