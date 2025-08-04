Giovonni Pelletier: 18-year-old North Carolina man missing in Florida

The Brief Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Giovonni Pelletier, who went missing while traveling to visit family in Florida. Based on anonymous tips, crews are now searching near Hammock Road in Mims. The investigation is ongoing, and officials urge anyone with information to come forward.



A search is underway in Brevard County for an 18-year-old man who went missing while traveling to visit family in Florida.

Family members of Giovanni Pelletier, from North Carolina, began searching off Hammock Road in Mims after reportedly receiving an anonymous tip.

On Monday morning, around 20 people joined the search effort, using ATVs, drones, and conducting a ground search on foot.

Giovanni Pelletier reported missing

What we know:

Authorities said Pelletier was vacationing with his family in Englewood, Florida in Charlotte County before leaving Aug. 1, around 1:30 a.m. to visit more family in Brevard County.

Pictured: Giovonni Pelletier (Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Pelletier was traveling on Interstate 75 North with his cousins when they said he began acting erratically and exited the vehicle, walking away near State Road 70 in Manatee County.

‘We just want him to come home’

What they're saying:

FOX 35's Esther Bower spoke with Morgan Hull, Pelletier's cousin. She said the family has been searching for Pelletier in Bradenton County — where he was picked up before heading to Brevard County — for at least three days, but they have not found anything.

Hull said they received several anonymous tips directing them to check along Hammock Road in Mims.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews are searching for 18-year-old Giovonni Pelletier near Hammock Road in Mims, Florida, after he disappeared while visiting the state to see family, according to authorities.

"We had just got a bunch of anonymous tips to check this road," Hull said. "We’re just hoping to find him. We don’t care about anything other than finding him. Literally, nothing else matters. We just want him to come home," she added.

When asked if they believe Pelletier was harmed, Hull replied: "I don’t know. I don’t want to answer that one."

Tiarra Hadley, another cousin of Pelletier, does not believe he left on his own.

"He didn’t leave on his own. He would have been calling his mom," Hadley said. "We just want to know if anybody knows anything, tell us and let us know something."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What's next:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is working in collaboration with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on the missing person investigation.

Photos of Giovonni Pelletier (Credit: Family handout)

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding Pelletier's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS