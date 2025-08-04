Florida deputies seek women in alleged baby formula, EBT theft scheme

The Brief Two women are wanted in Florida for allegedly using stolen EBT data to buy baby formula. Authorities linked them to a Romanian fraud ring. Their whereabouts are unknown.



Two women are wanted in Florida on fraud charges involving the use of stolen EBT card data to purchase baby formula, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Rossina Domitru, 21, and Rosaura Vaduva Domitru, 24, have active felony warrants for grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud.

Deputies identified the women as members of a Romanian fraud ring that allegedly re-encodes EBT cards with stolen numbers. The cards are then used to make hundreds of purchases of baby formula across the state.

Investigators said the pair recently carried out fraudulent transactions in Volusia County totaling approximately $6,000.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how the EBT data was stolen. It’s also unclear what the stolen baby formula was used for.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the VSO Financial Crimes Unit at 386-254-1537 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

