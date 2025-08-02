Teen dead, 4 others seriously injured in S.R. 44 crash in Volusia County: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash involving five people took place early Saturday morning on State Road 44 in Volusia County. One teen was killed in the crash, and three teens and a 43-year-old man were seriously injured. Authorities say the exact sequence of events surrounding the crash is still under investigation.



One teen is dead, and four other people were seriously injured, during a crash early Saturday morning on State Road 44 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says. Three of the four people injured were also teens.

What happened?

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the deadly crash took place around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, on S.R. 44 and Tomahawk Trail.

Five people were involved in the crash: a 43-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old girls.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say the crash took place when a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44, while a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on S.R. 44. The front right of the Dodge Ram struck the front right of the Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, as were the driver, an 18-year-old man, and both rear passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, of the Dodge Charger.

The front right passenger of the Dodge Charger, a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities say the exact sequence of events surrounding the crash is still under investigation.

The people involved in the crash have not yet been identified. Their current health status is unknown.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.