Largest Build-A-Bear Workshop coming to Orlando's ICON Park

The Brief Build-A-Bear has broken ground on a new multi-level flagship store at ICON Park in Orlando, set to open in 2026. The location will feature the classic "make-your-own" experience plus new interactive elements for all ages. This expansion targets high-traffic tourist areas, capitalizing on ICON Park’s location near major attractions.



Build-A-Bear Workshop has officially broken ground on a new multi-level "retail-tainment" location at ICON Park in Orlando.

What we know:

Set to open in 2026, the new space will feature the brand’s signature "make-your-own" experience along with new interactive and personalized elements designed to appeal to all ages.

Credit: Wellon Communications

Designed by Chute Gerdeman, the workshop will include a striking facade on International Drive and aims to create an immersive, engaging environment similar to its successful shop-in-shop at FAO Schwarz in New York.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Big picture view:

This new flagship location is part of Build-A-Bear’s broader strategy to expand in high-traffic tourist destinations, leveraging ICON Park’s proximity to major Orlando attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios.

Credit: Wellon Communications

++SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

There will be a lot of new experiences and a lot of enhancements to our current experiences," Chris Hurt, COO of Build-A-Bear said. "So those will be in here – a higher level of customization, a higher level of personalization, more interactivity throughout the entire workshop. They'll be fun throughout. There will be reasons to go to different levels. A slide and different things."