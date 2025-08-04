Cocoa police rescue driver stuck on tracks at Florida crossing moments before 2 trains approached

The Brief A man got his car stuck on railroad tracks in Brevard County just before two trains arrived but was rescued by quick police action. The trains were stopped, and a tow truck removed the vehicle. The driver was cited.



An elderly man whose vehicle mistakenly ended up on the railroad tracks in Brevard County just before two trains approached is alive thanks to the quick response of police officers.

What we know:

According to the Cocoa Police Department, at 10 p.m. on July 31, patrol officers responded to the railroad tracks at SR-520 and U.S. 1 where they found a driver attempting to get his car off the tracks.

Officers quickly contacted the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) to slow and stop the incoming trains and ensured the driver was safely away from the vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An elderly man whose vehicle mistakenly ended up on the railroad tracks in Brevard County just before two trains approached is alive thanks to the quick response of police officers. (Credit: Cocoa Police Department)

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Police said two incoming trains stopped just short of the intersection in both directions, allowing a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

After an hour, the scene was cleared and the trains resumed normal operations, police said.

Driver receives citation from police

What they're saying:

"Because of the seriousness of the situation, officers felt it necessary to issue citations for an improper turn resulting in the vehicle getting stuck on the tracks," the Cocoa Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"Patrol officers continue their proactive efforts to educate the public about the dangers and legal consequences of stopping on railroad tracks," the police department added. "This includes increased enforcement and the issuance of citations and warnings to violators to enhance public safety."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS