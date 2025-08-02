Former Florida school teacher and dean arrested on child sex abuse charges, more victims likely: Officers

The Brief A former Florida charter school dean and teacher has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges, James Tellis, 27, is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public for information.



A 27-year-old former Florida charter school dean and teacher has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges, and officers believe there may be more victims.

What happened?

What we know:

A 27-year-old former Jacksonville charter school teacher and school dean is behind bars and facing multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) say James Tellis is facing felony charges of sexual battery on a child, offenses against students by an authority figure, soliciting a child online and unlawful use of a communication device.

JSO officers arrested Tellis on Friday night at his Oakleaf home. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

James Tellis, 27, is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

JSO Special Assault Unit detectives learned that during the 2023–2024 school year, Tellis allegedly sexually abused a preteen student, used Instagram’s Vanish Mode to hide messages and sent the student money. At the time, he was a teacher at a charter school on the Westside.

Tellis subsequently resigned from that school and became the dean at a different charter school in Arlington. Officials say the school then terminated Tellis following his arrest.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators recovered conversations containing evidence of the alleged abuse and discussions of future sexual activity.

"Parents: Please talk to your children about the risks of abuse and the importance of speaking up." — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Officers with the JSO say they are in communication with Meta and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the potential for more victims.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public for information.

Anyone with information about Tellis or other potential crimes is asked to call the JSO at (904) 630-0500 or to email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS (8477).