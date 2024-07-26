Former U.S. Rep. Val Demings nominated for Postal Service post

Stream FOX 35 News

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., to serve on the United States Postal Service Board of Governors.

Biden sent the nomination to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, was first elected to Congress in 2016.

She was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2022 but lost to incumbent Republican Marco Rubio. According to the White House, Biden nominated Demings for a term on the postal service board that would expire in December 2030.