Tracking The Tropics: FOX 35 2025 Hurricane Season Preview

The start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is days away. In fact, the 6-month season begins June 1 and runs through November 30, 2025.

Are you ready? Are you prepared?

From your cell phone to your roof, things are changing fast — and staying ahead of it all could make a big difference when the next tropical system starts spinning.

Here's what to expect during FOX 35's 2025 hurricane season preview:

The Next Big Thing: Direct-to-Cell Satellite Service

It’s not science fiction — it’s already happening. For the first time, satellites are being designed to connect directly to smartphones. That means when the cell towers are knocked out — and we all know that happens — your phone might still be able to reach out. Emergency calls. Family check-ins. Weather alerts. Even basic text messages could still get through. It’s a major leap forward in communication, especially for hurricane-prone areas like Central Florida, where staying connected can mean everything during and after a storm. We break down how it works and when this tech might be available in your area.

Ocean Clues and an Unpredictable Season

The Atlantic is already warmer than normal. A lot warmer. And when ocean temps spike, so does storm activity. Add in some unusual shifts in upper-level winds, and you’ve got a recipe for what could be one of the most unpredictable hurricane seasons in years. The science behind it is complex — but the impact could be very real. Our meteorologists are watching it all closely – and explain what’s driving the early signs of concern.

Not Just a Coastal Problem

Storm surge is still one of the biggest concerns along the coast, but this year, there’s another message: don’t let your zip code fool you. Tornado outbreaks linked to landfalling hurricanes and heavy inland flooding are emerging as major threats even far from the beaches. Our team maps out where the risks are greatest and which areas — often overlooked — could face the brunt of the damage when the wind and rain push farther inland.

How Florida Is Getting Ready

Some neighborhoods are facing a unique challenge in prepping for hurricane season this year, recently ravaged by a tornado in March. We check in on the hardest hit area, as homeowners rush to reinforce their roofs and rebuild. Beyond the residential preps, Orlando’s theme parks are also reviewing emergency plans and backup systems. It’s not just about bracing for impact — it’s about being ready to bounce back quickly when the inevitable happens. We take you behind the scenes to see how the pros are stepping up.

Built Different: A Community Designed to Withstand the Storm

In the middle of Florida’s construction boom, one new development is standing out — not for how it looks, but for how it’s built. Think hurricane-resistant design from the ground up: impact windows, wind-resistant roofs, elevated foundations, and more. We toured the site and talked to engineers and planners about what makes this place virtually stormproof. It could be a glimpse at the future of building in storm country.

Whether it’s your first season or your fiftieth, what’s coming this year could be different. And knowing a little more, a little earlier, could make all the difference.