Florida's governor issues executive order prohibiting vaccine 'passports'

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding local governments and businesses from requiring so-called "vaccine passports" to show proof that customers have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

"Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports," the governor tweeted. "The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon."

"It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society," the governor said.

FOX 35 asked Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty his thoughts on a vaccine passport.

"Well, I think he’s been very smart, politically, [Governor DeSantis] in the sense that the airlines might do it, other countries might do it. Large group events might decide we’re going to have a concert, but everybody needs to be vaccinated, or a large sporting event..." Dr. Husty said.

He believes access to fun things would be a reward for those getting the vaccine.

"Really, our goal is to get herd immunity, to get as many people vaccinated as possible. There needs to be some kind of reward for getting your vaccine," Dr. Husty.

