Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports in Florida

On Monday, Cheri Grand and her mom, Dorothy, had a mother-daughter day of a different kind. The two got their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine together at the regional FEMA site at Valencia College in Orlando.

"I’m going to make a copy of it. And, I’m going to keep it with my special records and I’m going to keep a copy in my wallet," Cheri said.

"My vaccine card, I’m going to laminate it. I’m going to take a copy first and keep it in my safe at home and I’ll keep a copy with me," Dorothy said.

Both are hearing about other states considering COVID-19 passports.

"I think it’s a good way for people to access things in their community and get back into life," Cheri said.

She and her mom are both anxious to be able to spend more time with more of their family.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that Florida will not be a state with a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

"The fact that he’s opposed to it, I’m not happy with that," Cheri said.

FOX 35 asked Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty his thoughts on a vaccine passport.

"Well, I think he’s been very smart, politically, [Governor DeSantis] in the sense that the airlines might do it, other countries might do it. Large group events might decide we’re going to have a concert, but everybody needs to be vaccinated, or a large sporting event..." Dr. Husty said.

He believes access to fun things would be a reward for those getting the vaccine.

"Really, our goal is to get herd immunity, to get as many people vaccinated as possible. There needs to be some kind of reward for getting your vaccine," Dr. Husty.

New York State is the first with a vaccine passport of sorts. They’re using an app IBM designed where residents can download it and be able to access proof of their last COVID-19 test results, as well as their vaccination status.