Florida woman flees traffic stop because she couldn't 'afford to go to jail': deputies

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop because she couldn't "afford to go to jail," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Corin Perkins, 33, was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, driving while license revoked and failure to register motor vehicle after the incident that unfolded at Bassville Park on Friday, deputies said.

Deputies on duty in Bassville Park tried to pull Perkins over, but she allegedly failed to stop and drove away speeding. Deputies didn't chase after her, but another deputy was able to find Perkins' abandoned vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

"A K-9 track was conducted, during which time a residence was located where information was obtained regarding the location of the occupants," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Perkins was taken into custody. In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Perkins said she drove away from law enforcement because she couldn't "afford to go to jail," the sheriff's office said.

"The vehicle was unregistered, her driver's license was determined to be revoked, and she was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement," Lake County deputies wrote.

Perkins remains in custody at the Lake County Jail on $7,500 bond as of Monday afternoon, arrest records show.