2 clerks at same Ocala 7-Eleven arrested for separate theft schemes on same day: deputies

Two 7-Eleven clerks at the same Ocala gas station were arrested on Sunday in separate theft incidents, according to deputies.

Tammy Greer, 47, and Joel Oviedo, 36, were both arrested for larceny-grand theft. Here's what happened, per arrest affidavits from the Marion County Sheriff's Office:

7-Eleven clerk allegedly steals over $5,000 in fake refunds

Greer is accused of making fake refunds at 7-Eleven, making the gas station's total loss over $5120, according to an arrest affidavit. She allegedly did this starting in March.

Tammy Greer was arrested and charged with larceny-grand theft on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The 7-Eleven manager told deputies that she was investigating an incident involving $1,500 of non-scannable refunds made by Greer, the affidavit said. During that investigation, it was discovered that Greer was allegedly scanning money into her Chime card, a free online checking account and digital debit card, and then making non-scannable refunds throughout the day to cover the cost of the missing money.

In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Greer, at first, denied the thefts but then admitted to committing them "because she needed money for her family members," the affidavit said.

She was transported to the Marion County Jail and has since been released after posting $2,500 bond.

7-Eleven clerk allegedly pocketed customers' cash, committed fake refunds to earn rewards points

Oviedo is accused of stealing nearly $820 from 7-Eleven since April, according to an arrest affidavit. The 7-Eleven manager was first alerted to Oviedo's alleged scheme while investigating a different case, presumably Greer.

Joel Oviedo was arrested and charged with larceny-grand theft on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Oviedo was caught on surveillance footage pocketing money from a customer into his pocket, the affidavit said. In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Oviedo said this customer had asked him to "break" the bills, but then walked away.

In all, Oviedo is accused of taking $280 and making $538 in fraudulent refunds.

Oviedo also told deputies that he committed the fraudulent refunds to gain points on his 7-Eleven app account, the affidavit said.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains on $2,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, arrest records show.