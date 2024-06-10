Florida man, 73, defends alleged naked stroll through park during arrest: 'There are nude beaches in Florida'

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he was caught allegedly walking around his neighborhood in the buff.

Rolf Braun, 73, was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest after the incident that unfolded at the Recreation Plantation RV Resort in Lady Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police responded to the RV park on Highway 466 "in reference to a male walking the road nude," the affidavit said. A couple of witnesses said a man, later identified as Braun, was allegedly walking around the front of his RV lot "completely nude."

An officer made contact with Braun at his camper. Braun answered the door "wearing a T-shirt as shorts" with his genitals exposed through the neck part of the shirt, the affidavit said.

He became uncooperative ad he was being taken into custody, but officers were able to handcuff him, the affidavit said.

During his arrest, Braun told police that "there are nude beaches in Florida so he can be nude in his neighborhood," the affidavit added.

He remains in custody at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.