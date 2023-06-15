Florida teen clocked driving 115 mph without driver's license in overcrowded car: affidavit

A Florida teen was arrested after he was caught driving 115 mph on a Central Florida highway without a driver's license, deputies said. The 19-year-old reportedly had six other passengers in the five-seater car, two of which were children under 4 who weren't wearing their seatbelts.

The alleged incident took place Tuesday on SR-50 near the Brevard-Orange County line, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Justin Espinal was booked on two charges, including operating a vehicle without a license and reckless driving. He was released on $1,000 bond. He also received three traffic citations: one for speeding and two for the children in the backseat who weren't wearing seatbelts or in proper car seats.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Espinal was behind the wheel of a white BMW SUV shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked him driving at 115 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the probable cause affidavit. Espinal was reportedly swerving around cars and in and out of lanes on the highway before he was pulled over.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies asked the teen for his driver's license and he provided a valid ID card. Deputies confirmed Espinal didn't have nor has he ever had a driver's license.

Officials also noticed there were two children, ages 2 and 4, in the backseat of the car, sitting on the laps of other kids in the backseat without a seatbelt.

RELATED STORIES:

"The good news is that we had vacancy at the ‘Iron Bar Lodge’ for our little speed demon, who will now either learn to drive like a person with actual common sense or at the very least to not drive in Brevard County," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Espinal's actions not only put the other six passengers in his car in extreme danger but also every other car and its occupants that were on the road that day!!"