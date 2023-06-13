Florida teen takes joyride in stolen car, topping 100 mph before crashing near some woods, deputies say

article

A 16-year-old in Florida is accused of stealing a car and taking five other teens on a "joyride" at speeds over 100 mph, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m, the St. John's County Sheriff's Office alerted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office about a stolen Hyundai that was headed into their jurisdiction.

Flagler County deputies found the vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 and noted that its headlights were not on.

Deputies briefly lost track of the vehicle, but later located it on its side near a wood area on U.S. 1 and Wellfield Grade in Palm Coast, the sheriff's office said.

Three teenagers were found along the wood line and two more teens were found in the woods, officials said. A six teen was located down the street.

The alleged 16-year-old driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He was then booked into jail on charges of grand theft, child abuse, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash, FCSO said.

He was later released to his parents. FOX 35 is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

The other five teenagers were released to their parents, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. It was not immediately clear if they face any charges.

"These juveniles took their stolen car joyride too far and the juvenile driver is now facing several felony charges," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

"Fortunately, the other kids were not injured, and they did not injure anyone else as this could have been a deadly joyride. The real question is, ‘Where were the parents? And, did they know what their kids were doing at 3:30 in the morning?’