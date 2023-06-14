Florida teen allegedly hurls knife after being denied Game Stop trip: 'Ruined his future over video games'

A Florida teen hurled a 7-inch knife at two people because he was upset that they declined to give him a ride to GameStop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's office.

James Colasanti was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing on school grounds after an incident that occurred Monday, according to online records and the arrest report.

The victims' told deputies that Colasanti asked for a ride to a local GameStop store and became enraged when they declined to give him a ride, the report said.

That's when the 19-year-old reportedly grabbed a pair of pocket knives from his room and threatened both of them holding a knife in each hand. One of the victims was able to take the weapons away from him, but he then ran into the kitchen and allegedly hurled a 7-inch kitchen knife at them before taking off, the report said.

James Colasanti is accused of threatening two others with a knife, according to deputies. (Courtesy of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

A victim followed him and saw him climb over the fence onto Flagler Palm Coast High School grounds near the running track. Colasanti proceeded to hide in a storage container, deputies said.

Deputies found him and arrested him. Two pocket knives were found in his shorts, the report said.

Because summer school was in session, the school the briefly put on lockdown. However, FCSO said no students were in direct danger.

RELATED STORIES:

"It doesn’t get any more pathetic than this. He ruined his future over video games," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Luckily, no one was hurt, and our deputies arrested him quickly – before he could try to hurt anyone else. This is another reason why having a School Resource Deputy on campus, even during summer school is so important. If you can’t control your anger, get some help or you’ll end up at the Green Roof Inn."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ James Colasanti is accused of threatening two others with a knife, according to deputies. This is one of two knives that was found in his pocket at the time of his arrest. (Courtesy of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Staly commonly refers to the county jail as the "Green Roof Inn."

Colasanti was then taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he's being held on a $5,000 bond.