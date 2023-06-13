4 teens accused of brutally attacking Florida pizza delivery driver, then stealing their car in Orange County

Four teenagers have been arrested after a pizza delivery driver was severely beaten and carjacked on Marvell Avenue in Orange County Sunday evening.

Deputies arrested Davonte Johnson and Davontae Campbell, both 19 and a 13 and 14-year-old on charges of carjacking and aggravated battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they are expected to face additional charges for similar incidents that happened over the weekend.

According to deputies, on June 9, at about 11 p.m., deputies were called to an Orlando emergency room after a person delivering pizza on Fitness Circle was reportedly beaten and robbed. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. the next day, another pizza delivery driver was punched and hit with a baton-like weapon on Limelight Circle. The suspects then reportedly stole the victim's property.

From left to right: Davontae Campbell and Davonte Johnson (Photos via Orange County Sheriffs Office)

On Sunday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m., deputies were flagged down by a food delivery person at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. That person had been carjacked and pistol-whipped while delivering food also on Limelight Circle. Deputies found the vehicle and began watching it when they received another carjacking call nearby.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. that same day, deputies responded to Marvell Avenue where they found a pizza delivery person who had been severely beaten and carjacked. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

FOX 35 News spoke with nearby homeowners who were disturbed to learn how young the suspects were.

"Robbing people… this is not good. It’s not good," Vilner Elisne said. "Makes you scared, because I live here!"

Deputies said four suspects left the scene in the victim's car. A short time later, authorities said they spotted the stolen vehicle with the suspects inside. They tried to run but were ultimately arrested, deputies said.