Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth

A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday.

"While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby Alligator in its mouth followed closely by the angry mother Alligator futilely giving chase," photographer Ted Roberts said in a Facebook post.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, baby alligators can be eaten by a variety of predators including wading birds, raccoons, otters and fish.

In 2017, another photographer captured a video of a heron eating a baby gator during a visit to the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne. Watch below: