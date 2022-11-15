Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices for first time in 3 years

article

Your next visit to a Disney theme park in Orlando may cost you a bit more. Walt Disney World Resort plans to raise its ticket prices for its theme parks next month, with its Magic Kingdom theme park being the most expensive, due to its high demand, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

"With our new park-specific pricing, Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," the statement read.

Right now, one-day admission to one of Disney World's four theme parks begins at $109 for guests ages 10 and older. Starting on Dec. 8, when the resort implements its park-specific pricing on 1-day, 1-park tickets, ticket prices will range from $109 to $189, depending on the date and park. See the pricing breakdown below:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (current price range)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

"The $189 price point is specifically for 9 days around the week of Christmas to New Year’s at Magic Kingdom - less than 1% of our 1-day, 1-park specific ticket options available in 2023," Disney officials said in a statement.

Moving forward, Disney officials said when guests purchase a 1-day ticket for a specific date and theme park, a theme park reservation will automatically be made at the time of purchase.

MORE DISNEY HEADLINES:

Another change Disney fans will notice is a change in pricing for add-on options including its Park Hopper. Disney said pricing for those add-ons will vary depending on the date.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," a Disney spokesperson said. "We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."