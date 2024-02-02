Florida man slashes family's car tire during Winter Garden road rage incident, police say

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly slashed the tire of a family's car in an alleged road rage incident in Winter Garden, police said.

On January 31 shortly after 9 p.m., a couple and their son were traveling in a Jeep Wrangler when they encountered a green Ford Mustang.

According to the couple, the Mustang driver, later identified as Bertrum Hayes cut them off along SR 50 near Daniels Road.

Hayes reportedly would not allow the couple to pass and every time they'd move lanes, Hayes would follow in front of them, slamming on the brakes and almost causing a traffic crash, an affidavit shows.

Credit: Winter Garden Police Department

A short time later, when both cars arrived at a red light intersection, Hayes got out of his car and yelled for the man in the Jeep to get out.

Hayes then slashed the front passenger tire of the black Jeep with a knife before getting into his car and leaving the scene.

Deputies were able to match the Mustang's license plate with Hayes' Winter Garden address.

He was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal mischief.