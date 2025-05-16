Fire closes Jacksonville airport in Florida, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) in Florida abruptly closed Friday afternoon due to a fire.
Jacksonville airport closed
What we know:
According to airport officials, the fire broke out in the hourly parking garage, prompting the shutdown. The airport confirmed the closure in a post on X shortly before 1 p.m.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene working to resolve the situation.
At this time, both inbound and outbound road access to the airport is blocked.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire and whether there are any reported injuries remain unclear. It is also unknown when the airport will reopen.
Where is the Jacksonville International Airport?
The airport is located just 15 minutes north of downtown Jacksonville in Northeast Florida and serves as the region’s gateway to popular vacation destinations such as Amelia Island and St. Augustine.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
(Credit: garthtires.com)
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information the Jacksonville International Airport shared on X on May 16, 2025.