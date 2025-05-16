Fire closes Jacksonville airport in Florida, officials say

The Brief The Jacksonville International Airport is currently closed as crews work to battle a fire at a parking garage on the property, officials announced on X Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries remain unknown.



The Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) in Florida abruptly closed Friday afternoon due to a fire.

What we know:

According to airport officials, the fire broke out in the hourly parking garage, prompting the shutdown. The airport confirmed the closure in a post on X shortly before 1 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene working to resolve the situation.

At this time, both inbound and outbound road access to the airport is blocked.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and whether there are any reported injuries remain unclear. It is also unknown when the airport will reopen.

Where is the Jacksonville International Airport?

The airport is located just 15 minutes north of downtown Jacksonville in Northeast Florida and serves as the region’s gateway to popular vacation destinations such as Amelia Island and St. Augustine.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

