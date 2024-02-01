Orlando road closures ahead of 2024 Olympic Team Trials Marathon this weekend

The 2024 Olympic Team Trials are taking place in downtown Orlando this weekend prompting multiple road closures.

Athletes will compete on a course that runs through downtown Orlando and surrounding neighborhoods to qualify for a chance to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The road closures will affect residents and businesses in the specific community zones and levels along the impacted roadways.

The race on Saturday begins at the intersection of E. Livingston St and N. Magnolia Ave before ending near the intersection of E. Robinson St and N. Rosalind Ave.

The map below shows the roadmap for the race which involves a 2.2-mile loop and an 8-mile loop.

Credit: Orlando City Government

For the 2.2 Mile Loop here is the list of roads that will be closed:

Magnolia Avenue between Robinson Street and Colonial Drive

Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue

Eastbound Colonial Drive between Huey Avenue and Orange Avenue

Orange Avenue between Colonial Drive and Robinson Street

Amelia Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue

Concord Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue

Livingston Street between Ruth Lane and Orange Avenue

For the 8 Mile Loop, here is the list of roads that will be closed:

Rosalind Avenue between South Lucerne Circle and Robinson Street

Anderson Street between Orange Avenue and Lake Underhill Road

South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road

Robinson Street between Orange Avenue and Summerlin Avenue

Jefferson Street between Palmetto to Orange Avenue

Washington Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Palmetto Avenue between Magnolia Boulevard and Jefferson Street

Church Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Central Boulevard between South Eola Drive and Orange Avenue

Robinson Street between Summerlin Avenue and Rosalind Avenue

Eola Drive between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard

Pine Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Wall Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue

North Court Avenue between Church Street and Washington Street

South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road

Jackson Street between Rosalind Ave to Orange Avenue

Crystal Lake Drive between Anderson Street and Livingston Street

Livingston Street between Crystal Lake Drive and Bumby Avenue

Bumby Avenue between Livingston and Robinson Street

Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive

Intersection of Gore Street and Orange Avenue

Lucerne Circle between Main Lane and Delaney Avenue

Lake Underhill Road between Anderson Street and South Street

Primrose Drive between Anderson Street and South Street

Bumby Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

S Mills Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

Summerlin Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

Maguire Boulevard between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Primrose Drive between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Festival Way between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Graham Avenue between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

If using the SR 408, the following eastbound exits and entrances will be closed:

Exit 10 B Orange Avenue Downtown

Exit 11B Mills Avenue

Exit 12 A Bumby Avenue

Entrances on Anderson Street between South Street and Lake Underhill Road

If using the SR 408, the following westbound exits and entrances will be closed: