Orlando road closures ahead of 2024 Olympic Team Trials Marathon this weekend
The 2024 Olympic Team Trials are taking place in downtown Orlando this weekend prompting multiple road closures.
Athletes will compete on a course that runs through downtown Orlando and surrounding neighborhoods to qualify for a chance to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
The road closures will affect residents and businesses in the specific community zones and levels along the impacted roadways.
The race on Saturday begins at the intersection of E. Livingston St and N. Magnolia Ave before ending near the intersection of E. Robinson St and N. Rosalind Ave.
The map below shows the roadmap for the race which involves a 2.2-mile loop and an 8-mile loop.
Credit: Orlando City Government
For the 2.2 Mile Loop here is the list of roads that will be closed:
- Magnolia Avenue between Robinson Street and Colonial Drive
- Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue
- Eastbound Colonial Drive between Huey Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Orange Avenue between Colonial Drive and Robinson Street
- Amelia Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Concord Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Livingston Street between Ruth Lane and Orange Avenue
For the 8 Mile Loop, here is the list of roads that will be closed:
- Rosalind Avenue between South Lucerne Circle and Robinson Street
- Anderson Street between Orange Avenue and Lake Underhill Road
- South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
- Robinson Street between Orange Avenue and Summerlin Avenue
- Jefferson Street between Palmetto to Orange Avenue
- Washington Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Palmetto Avenue between Magnolia Boulevard and Jefferson Street
- Church Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Central Boulevard between South Eola Drive and Orange Avenue
- Robinson Street between Summerlin Avenue and Rosalind Avenue
- Eola Drive between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard
- Pine Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Wall Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue
- North Court Avenue between Church Street and Washington Street
- South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
- Jackson Street between Rosalind Ave to Orange Avenue
- Crystal Lake Drive between Anderson Street and Livingston Street
- Livingston Street between Crystal Lake Drive and Bumby Avenue
- Bumby Avenue between Livingston and Robinson Street
- Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive
- Intersection of Gore Street and Orange Avenue
- Lucerne Circle between Main Lane and Delaney Avenue
- Lake Underhill Road between Anderson Street and South Street
- Primrose Drive between Anderson Street and South Street
- Bumby Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- S Mills Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- Summerlin Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- Maguire Boulevard between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Primrose Drive between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Festival Way between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Graham Avenue between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
If using the SR 408, the following eastbound exits and entrances will be closed:
- Exit 10 B Orange Avenue Downtown
- Exit 11B Mills Avenue
- Exit 12 A Bumby Avenue
- Entrances on Anderson Street between South Street and Lake Underhill Road
If using the SR 408, the following westbound exits and entrances will be closed:
- Exit 12B Crystal Lake Drive
- Exit 11B Mills Avenue
- Exit 11A Rosalind Avenue
- Entrance on South Street at Bumby Avenue