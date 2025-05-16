Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Thursday night in Orange County.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of W Holden Avenue and S Orange Blossom Trail.
According to a news release, a vehicle was traveling westbound on W Holden Road when a 76-year-old Orlando man, who was not using a marked crosswalk, walked into the westbound lanes and into the path of the vehicle.
The vehicle struck the man, who was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver fled the scene following the crash.
Witnesses reported that the vehicle was likely a white minivan. Investigators believe it may be a white Toyota Sienna with damage to the front left headlight.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact FHP.
What we don't know:
The exact model and year of the vehicle involved remains unclear.