Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Thursday night in Orange County.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of W Holden Avenue and S Orange Blossom Trail.

According to a news release, a vehicle was traveling westbound on W Holden Road when a 76-year-old Orlando man, who was not using a marked crosswalk, walked into the westbound lanes and into the path of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the man, who was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene following the crash.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was likely a white minivan. Investigators believe it may be a white Toyota Sienna with damage to the front left headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact FHP.

What we don't know:

The exact model and year of the vehicle involved remains unclear.