Florida man arrested for animal cruelty after dead puppy, 5 malnourished dogs found at home: police

A 9-month-old puppy was found dead in a home with five other malnourished dogs in DeLand, police said.

The owner, Kevin Proulx, was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty after police found "very skinny" and thirsty dogs at the home on Pursley Drive, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police were called to 406 Pursley Drive on June 16 for a well-being check and found six dogs at the house, five of which were alive. Animal Control officers also found "months' worth" of dog feces and urine inside the house.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: DeLand Police Department

An officer tried to make contact with the homeowner, but later found the 55-year-old was transported to the hospital for an unknown medical issue, police said.

Proulx was taken into custody at the home Thursday after officials secured a warrant.

RELATED STORIES :

The five surviving dogs – a German Shorthaired Pointer and Weimaraner, both about 2 to 3 years old, and three 9-month old puppies – were taken in by the Florida Pointer Rescue.