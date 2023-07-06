Do you have the cutest pet in Orlando? How they can win a spot on a wine bottle label

Calling all Orlando pet owners! Do you think your furry friend has what it takes to be the cutest in the city? If so, enter them in a contest for a chance to be featured on a wine bottle label!

Pet Alliance's "My Best Friend Wine Label Contest" is back for a 10th year, and you have until the end of July to enter a photo of your dog or cat in the contest for a $5 entry fee. Also in your submission, be sure to explain why you rescued your pet – or how they rescued you.

Once the submission period is over, the public gets to vote from August 1-19. It's a $1 donation per vote.

The top dog and the top cat will be featured on the label for the 2023 My Best Friend wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery in Orlando. The winners will also receive a case of 12 bottles and an art print. If your pet makes the top 10, an art print of their wine label will be hung at the winery for an art show in October. This event is where all winners will get their prizes.

Proceeds from the contest, including entry fees, votes and wine sales, will benefit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to shelter pets in need. The contest has raised over $325,000 for the organization in the past 10 years.

For more details, or to enter the contest, click here.