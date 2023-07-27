Florida man arrested after 'emaciated and lethargic' horses found at his home: deputies

A Florida man was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty after four horses – one of which was eventually euthanized – were found malnourished, emaciated and neglected at his home in Seville, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Wayne Prevatt was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of unlawful confinement and abandoning animals, according to deputies.

Deputies first discovered the horses' condition earlier this month and seized them with Prevatt's permission, according to a press release. They were immediately placed under the care of veterinarian Dr. Cindy Merrick.

On July 8, deputies responded to a property on Duncan Road where four horses were found in poor conditions, two of them considered critically neglected. They all suffered from malnutrition and lack of medical care, including eye, dental and hoof care, according to deputies.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Two horses – a tan Palomino and a brown and white Paint – were found in a temporary enclosure that didn't have any grass in it. Both animals were "extremely emaciated and lethargic" and their bones were clearly visible under their skin, deputies said. One of the horses was lying on the ground.

In a separate area, two other horses were found to be slightly underweight.

In bodycam video of Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies removing the horses from Prevatt's property, one of the horses' bones can be seen through her skin before making her way toward the deputies' vehicle, visibly limping and wobbling as she walks.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

At the time, Prevatt told deputies he had "fallen on hard times and was unable to care for the horses." The horses' health, however, has likely been on the decline over several months or years, deputies said.

Two weeks later, Dr. Merrick said one of the horses' conditions had worsened – she had infections in her right front hoof and was suffering from other non-recoverable injuries. The horse was euthanized.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

The other horse that was in critical condition remains that way, but her health continues to improve daily.

The 65-year-old man was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, and was later released after posting bail of $6,500.