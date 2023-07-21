Expand / Collapse search

Starved Florida bobcat dies on way to vet, despite rescue efforts: 'I could feel every bone in his body'

By Dani Medina
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Animal rescue volunteers were able to locate and capture a bobcat that was on the brink of death, according to neighbors, but it sadly died on its way to the vet. 

According to Wild Florida Rescue, the bobcat was trapped with a catch pole on Eyster Boulevard, but it was in poor health at the time of its capture. Its breathing wasn't great and the big cat had mucus coming out of its eyes. One of the bobcat's paws was also dislocated and had a potentially septic infection. 

"When lifted to put into cage, I could feel every bone in his body," a Wild Florida Rescue official said. 

FOX 35 News previously reported the bobcat was first discovered earlier this week in the backyard of a woman's home in Rockledge. Merilee Hanson noticed it looked it was starving, and its leg was severely fractured. The bobcat eluded rescuers for two days, but they haven’t given up.

The Wild Florida Rescue team stepped in after receiving several calls about the animal. They, along with neighbors in the area, tried to find the bobcat who disappeared somewhere in a nearby green belt. 

"To know the end, whether he’s captured and euthanized – whether he’s captured and rehabilitated and just pray for him. Whatever is the end needs to be had. It does need to have a resolution,"  Hanson said at the time.