Florida dog shelter needs help after learning lease will be terminated

A dog rescue shelter in Tavares, Florida needs help in looking for a new home.

A Forever Home Animal Rescue received a letter that its lease wouldn't be renewed, and it would need to be out by December 31, 2023. The facility has been operating at its Tavares location for seven years. The news came as a shock to owner, Lori Mastrantoni.

"It was a shock," Mastrantoni said. "I have to find a place, I just have to, these guys depend on me. I haven't slept in a month because I'm so upset about it."

Mastrantoni is a lifelong animal lover. Her team of volunteers and staff takes in dogs from other shelters like senior dogs, dogs with medical issues, and owner surrender cases. The shelter survives on donations and Mastrantoni's own money.

"I've pretty much wiped out all my savings but yeah, that's what I mean, it means that much to me," she said.

"When they have a hardship case, where the pet can be saved they call Lori. Nine times out of ten, Lori will take them in," Rae Glover, a volunteer told FOX 35 News.

A Forever Home Animal Rescue has 40 dogs, it typically can only house 35. The team is looking for a property of the same size or larger to either rent or buy. It's asking people to donate or share any information on properties that could work.

