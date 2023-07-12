Florida man arrested after deputies recovered 88 grams of cocaine, false ID, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found 88 grams of cocaine, $4,069 in cash, and a false ID.
Omar A. Feliciano, 42, is facing a slew of charges including; possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of fraudulent Puerto Rican ID, the armed trafficking of cocaine, and Resisting arrest without violence.
RELATED STORIES
- Daytona Beach shooting suspect called 911 after shooting, killing three men: Police
- Derek Diaz's family reacts to video of Orlando police shooting: More questions than answers
- Body of missing Florida woman found in Lake Toho following 10-hour search, police say
While on patrol in Osteen, Volusia County deputies were able to recover a false ID, $4,069 in cash, and 88 grams of cocaine.
Omar A. Feliciano was arrested Tuesday after deputies recovered 88 grams of cocaine, $4,069, and a false ID, deputies said. (Courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
Feliciano also has two felony warrants in Orange and Seminole counties.
The 42-year-old is now in Volusia County Jail, being held with a bond of $511,000.