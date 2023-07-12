Florida man arrested after deputies recovered 88 grams of cocaine, false ID, officials say

article

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found 88 grams of cocaine, $4,069 in cash, and a false ID.

Omar A. Feliciano, 42, is facing a slew of charges including; possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of fraudulent Puerto Rican ID, the armed trafficking of cocaine, and Resisting arrest without violence.

While on patrol in Osteen, Volusia County deputies were able to recover a false ID, $4,069 in cash, and 88 grams of cocaine.

Feliciano also has two felony warrants in Orange and Seminole counties.

The 42-year-old is now in Volusia County Jail, being held with a bond of $511,000.