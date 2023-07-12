Search underway for missing Florida woman in Central Florida lake

article

A search is underway for a missing Saint Cloud woman Wednesday by several Central Florida law enforcement agencies.

Since early Wednesday morning, the Saint Cloud Police Department has been searching for a woman who was reported missing.

Her vehicle and some of her personal belongings were found by police in the area of the Saint Cloud Lakefront Marina, located near Lakeshore Drive and New York Avenue, officials said.

With the help of the Saint Cloud Fire Rescue Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission, police are canvassing the area to find this woman.

Police said that there is no danger to the public. The marina is closed to the public for the time being.

