Florida man accused of whacking officer with Stanley cup after breaking into church

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly broke into a church and subsequently tried to smash a police officer in the head with a Stanley cup.

Timothy Bornman, 24, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence after the incident that unfolded at The Mission Church in Palm Bay on Saturday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the church on Emerson Drive NW after a man was reported to have made his way inside. Bornman allegedly broke into the shed, grabbed a sledgehammer and broke the church's front door to get inside. That's when he "started to damage everything in sight," causing over $10,000 worth of damage, police said.

Person 'intentionally' crashes through Florida jail's front doors, deputies say: 'Wrong entrance'

Officers found a man, later identified as Bornman, who was walking in the parking lot, "yelling and cussing" at churchgoers, according to an arrest affidavit.

"I'm going to f*** you up," Bornman told an officer as he approached, the affidavit said.

He didn't listen to officer's commands to get on the ground and instead tried to hit him in the head with a metal Stanley cup, according to police. The officer was able to dodge it, and instead was hit in the shoulder.

Dog left in hot U-Haul truck for an hour while owners went to Florida beach, police say: 'So thirsty'

Bornman tried to run away, but the officer used his Taser on him and he went down, the affidavit said. Officers took him into custody after a brief struggle.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Bornman admitted to breaking into the church and causing the damage inside, the affidavit said.

Florida priest bites churchgoer while trying to receive Holy Communion: police

"(Bornman) said that the church stole everything from him and that's why he broke into the church and caused all the damage inside," the affidavit added.

Bornman was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he remains in custody on $17,500 bond, records show.