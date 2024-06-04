Person 'intentionally' crashes through Florida jail's front doors, deputies say: 'Wrong entrance'

article

A suspect drove through the front doors of the Martin County Jail on Monday night.

According to officials, the suspect drove from the parking lot and up the walkway before crashing through the main entrance.

He was not able to get inside the inner steel security doors, though. Nobody was in the lobby at the time of the crash.

The driver is currently in custody at the Martin County Jail. FOX 35 is working to get the details about the suspect.

This is still under investigation.