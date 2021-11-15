Florida lawmakers begin special session on COVID-19 mandates

On Monday, a special session starts for Florida lawmakers in Tallahassee.

The main topic will be COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

The special session comes after an Orange County battalion chief said he was let go for not writing up firefighters who did not get vaccinated.

His lack of response was in violation of the county’s vaccine mandate.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis does not believe that businesses and local governments should be able to take action like that.

Lawmakers will consider several bills during the week-long session. Some of the ones on the table would impose to

ugher penalties on entities that require COVID-19 vaccines for employees. It also includes tougher penalties on schools that require students to wear masks.

Democrats have pushed against DeSantis’ efforts as taking steps back from controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Governor said that his efforts are to keep people employed.

