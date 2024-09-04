Florida is home to the 'worst' Taco Bell location in the US, report says: 'Take a gamble if you wish'

Not all Taco Bells are created equal. That's according to a recent report from Fast Company, that analyzed the best and worst Taco Bell locations across the United States.

According to the report, the "worst" Taco Bell location in the entire country is located in Florida. In Volusia County, to be exact.

The lowest-scoring fast food restaurant location can be found at 1519 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona, the business magazine said in its report published last month. On the flip side, the best Taco Bell location in the U.S. is in Pacifica, California.

Taco Bell drive-thru open for business in California, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Fast Company determined these rankings by analyzing Taco Bell locations – excluding Taco Bell Cantina locations – with at least 50 reviews on Google Maps and weighing their ratings. The Deltona location received an overall score of 1.78 based on 95 rankings, according to the report.

The business magazine included the following customer review of the location in its report:

"Not a good first impression considering this place has just opened up. The food wasn’t great at all to be honest. The Burritos looked a mess, had missing ingredients i’m sure, and my supreme chalupa was actually missing tomato and cheese so you know 2/4 ingredients missing. Not bad eh. Even paid a dollar extra for the steak so that’s laughable. So yeah. Take a gamble if you wish. I did and it was pants but eh. You might get good food who knows. Maybe it will improve in time. Fingers crossed as i do like Taco Bell."

Here's a look at the five best Taco Bell locations in the U.S., according to Fast Company:

Pacifica, California: 5200 CA-1 Brownsville, Texas: 925 FM802 Harlingen, Texas: 402 Dixieland Road Union City, New Jersey: 3509 John. F. Kennedy Blvd. McAllen, Texas: 420 S 10th St.

And the five worst:

Deltona, Florida: 1519 Saxon Blvd. Cincinnati, Ohio: 1810 E. Seymour Ave. (TIE) Queensbury, New York: 355 Dix Ave. / Buffalo, New York: 1893 Elmwood Ave. Hanover Park, Illinois: 7660 Barrington Road

