Jimmy Hula's debuts $6 taco special at select Central Florida locations

Jimmy Hula's has rolled out a new menu that's only available for select locations in Central Florida.

The restaurant's new promotion, dubbed "Taco of the Day," highlights a popular taco every day of the week only at the following Jimmy Hula's locations:

Port Orange: 65 Dunlawton Ave.

New Smyrna Beach: 151 Canal St.

Ormond Beach: 191 E Granada Blvd.

St. Augustine: 709 S Ponce De Leon Blvd.

The "Taco of the Day" includes chips and a drink for $6. You can also add a second taco of the day for $4. The promotion is only available during lunch and dinner hours.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Monday – Kingston: Jerk chicken, melted cheddar jack, sweet plantains, avocado, cotija cheese, and boss sauce

Tuesday – Baja: Blackened fish, cheddar jack, pineapple mango pico, red & green cabbage, and Baja sauce

Wednesday – Wipeout: Marinated steak, shrimp, cheddar jack, fries, avocado, tomato pico, and Baja sauce

Thursday – Epic: Blackened fish, cheddar jack, island style slaw, and tomato pico

Friday – Bangin’ Beef: Seasoned ground beef, queso, lettuce, onion, and Baja sauce

Saturday & Sunday – Buffalo Caesar: Crispy BuHalo chicken, romaine, cotija cheese, tomato, and Caesar dressing

"Our new ‘Taco of the Day’ Value Meal offers a fun and affordable way for our guests to enjoy their favorite tacos while exploring some of our other popular flavors," said Michael Benedict, the owner of the aforementioned Jimmy Hula's locations. "We’re excited to bring even more value to our customers with this promotion, which is perfect for both taco lovers and those looking to try something new."

Visit your local Jimmy Hula's social media site for more information.