This Pizza Hut box can transform into a table and it's available in Orlando

Pizza Hut is offering a unique perk for its customers who are moving to select cities, including Orlando.

The restaurant chain has introduced an innovative pizza box that can transform into a mini table, aiming to provide a more convenient way to enjoy a meal amid the chaos of moving.

The "Moving Box Table" was developed after surveying over 1,000 Americans aged 18 and older about their moving experiences.

The study revealed that 87% of customers told the chain they’ve ordered pizza during a move, and nearly 80% of them had to eat their moving day pizza on the floor due to moving boxes, loose furniture, etc.

"So, with August being a peak moving month, it was the perfect time to provide a fun, practical solution for pizza lovers to enjoy their food comfortably and leave the unpacking for later," the restaurant said on its website.

The box table is free with the purchase of a large menu-priced pizza. The limited-time offer is only available in Orlando, Dallas and Charlotte at the following locations: