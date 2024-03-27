Deputies were called to a Florida home to remove a 15- to 20-foot python from a car engine. When they arrived, that's not what they found.

The caller said the massive python was entangled in the engine compartment of their car that was parked in Lehigh Acres.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office sergeant removed a snake from a car engine. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

When Sgt. Van Pelt got there, that's not what he found. Pelt, a state-licensed python contractor, peeked into the car engine and didn't see a python, but instead a much smaller red rat snake, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The red rat snake was safely removed and released into a nearby wooded area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red rat snakes typically range from 30 to 48 inches in length, but can grow up to 6 feet. Red rat snakes have no toxic venom or fangs.