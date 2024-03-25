Florida golfer stunned by alligator chomping on massive turtle that sounded 'like a gun went off'

It was supposed to be a regular day on the green for avid golfer Casey Yarbrough. While on the 14th hole, however, an unexpected sound broke the silence.

"We heard a loud sound, like a gun went off," Yarbrough told FOX 35 on Monday.

As Yarbrough approached the next hole at the Naples golf course last Wednesday, he realized where the sound came from. He was within feet of a massive alligator that had cracked the shell of what appeared to be a 50-pound turtle.

An alligator was seen with a massive turtle in its mouth at a golf course in Naples, Florida, on March 20, 2024. (Photo: Casey Yarbrough)

"The alligator looked to be about 14 feet long," Yarbrough said.

What Yarbrough saw on that Wednesday evening was a new experience for him.

"I've been playing golf for almost 50 years and have never seen anything like this before," he said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ An alligator was seen with a massive turtle in its mouth at a golf course in Naples, Florida, on March 20, 2024. (Photo: Casey Yarbrough)

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, adult alligators in Florida are opportunistic feeders that typically eat turtles, among other prey species like snakes, small mammals, birds and fish.

If you become concerned about an alligator, call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.