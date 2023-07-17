Florida boy whose water cooler was stolen gets major surprise from Orlando attractions

Greshaun Daberezil's good deed of giving away free water bottles from a cooler in front of his home is being paid forward by a popular Orlando attraction.

After the 10-year-old boy's cooler was stolen from his house, FOX 35 viewers stepped in to replace his cooler and even add more water bottles to his stash. Now, ICON Park is also adding to Daberezil's collection with a new cooler, several cases of water and annual passes to The Wheel for him and his family, the company said in a press release.

Photo: ICON Park

Jaskiewicz also presented Greshaun with a free dinner at Brother Jimmy's BBQ and a free ride on The Wheel.

Photo: ICON Park

At a ceremony this week, the International Drive Chamber of Commerce also recognized Greshaun for his selfless act and offered him free tickets for more Orlando attractions, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and FunSpot.

"How cool is that?" ICON Park CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said about Greshaun's water bottle gig. "He's our kind of guy."

Daberezil made an appearance on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando this week and shared how he feels about the community helping him out.

"I feel good because they're helping people like I do," he said.

Photo: ICON Park

Daberezil said he plans to continue offering free water in front of the tree at his house, but he'll also place the second cooler at the end of the block now that he has more than one.

Hopefully this time around, nobody steals his cooler.

"Not this time," his mother Greta said.