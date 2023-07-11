FOX 35 viewers surprise young boy with cooler replacements after his was stolen

FOX 35 News has an exciting update to bring you about a story we first reported on Monday, July 10.

The story was about Greshaun Daprezil. The young boy had been filling up a cooler with cold bottles of water, then setting it outside for people to grab a bottle for free.

But last Friday, someone stole it.

"Well, we weren’t happy about that," said FOX 35 viewer Danny Adams. "So we done something about it."

Danny and Diane Adams couple and another man who asked not to be identified all decided, they weren’t going to let a good deed be punished.

Greshaun Daprezil surprised with new coolers

They surprised Daprezil at his home Tuesday with not one, but two coolers.

"I feel happy getting all these gifts from everybody," the ten-year-old said, smiling down at his new gear. "It’s like everybody cares what I’m doing."

Daprezil’s surprise visitors also brought him packs of water and Gatorade, a gift card, and cold hard cash so he can keep up his enterprise.

"I said, this kid is trying to do the right thing as he obviously was brought up to do. And I’m going to help him," said Adams.

Adams also brought Daprezil a bike lock so he can ward off future would-be thieves.

"Now I can protect my cooler!" Daprezil exclaimed when he saw the bike lock.

He already has a plan for how to use both coolers, too.

"I’m gonna spread it out by putting one over there and one all the way down over there. Not all the way down, but near those trees so even if they don’t see it, they’ll see another one here," he explained.