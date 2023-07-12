Thieves steal Florida 10-year-old boy's water cooler, but not his spirit of giving: 'Work for your dreams'

A 10-year-old boy was offering free water in his neighborhood out of the goodness of his heart. Then, someone stole his cooler – and he saw the whole thing unfold on his mom's doorbell camera.

"Sometimes I usually check if someone is there grabbing water, so then I looked there and I didn't see the cooler," Greshaun Dabrezil said on FOX 35 Good Day Orlando on Wednesday morning. "I check on my mom's phone, I went on the camera app and then I saw the people in the van. They took the cooler."

The theft happened last Friday.

After FOX 35 aired a story earlier this week about Dabrezil's experience, a few viewers reached out to make his day. Among those were Danny and Diane Adams, and another man who asked to not be identified.

"Well, we weren't happy about that. So we done something about it," Danny Adams said.

Greshaun Daprezil surprised with new coolers

The community gifted Dabrezil two brand new coolers, a few cases of water bottles and even a gift card so he can continue to stock up on water.

"I feel good because they're helping people like I do," he said.

Greshaun's mother, Greta, joined her son on Good Day Orlando, and opened up about his giving spirit.

"I always feel great to see him doing great things," she said. "In third grade, his teacher always came to be saying, ‘I love your son. He’s always helping the classroom.'"

Greshaun, a leader at his church's kids' ministry, said he wants to be surgeon when he grows up – another way he can continue to help people.

He shared a message to other kids who might also want to give back to their community: "Keep pushing, work for your dreams and to kids out there – small kids but big dreams," he said.

Dabrezil said he plans to continue offering free water in front of the tree at his house, but he'll also place the second cooler at the end of the block.

Hopefully this time around, nobody steals his cooler.

"Not this time," his mother Greta said.