Boy's act of kindness ends with thieves taking cooler containing cold water for passersby

They say no good deed goes unpunished, but that’s not a lesson we all expect to teach a 10-year-old child.

Unfortunately, it’s one Greshaun Daprezil was confronted with on Friday when someone stole a cooler he had placed outside and filled with water bottles for the community to take.

"I had put, ‘It’s hot, get some free ice-cold bottled water here,’:" said Daprezil.

Every evening, the little boy would put bottles of water in the freezer so they’d be cold for the morning.

"Excitement, enjoyment, happy."

That’s how Daprezil felt when he saw people grabbing water from the cooler he left out. Delivery drivers, joggers, and other passersby would stop and grab a bottle.

"I was happy because I didn’t think some people would do it – would get some water, because this is not really a public area."

Daprezil did chores and saved up for a couple of months to buy the Igloo.

The only goal was kindness.

"I was thinking of it because it’s the summer, and it’s hot, and everybody was going to be thirsty, they need some water. So that’s how I came up with the idea."

But on Friday, June 7th, he saw someone else had other plans.

Little boy asks cooler thieves to return his property

Video from the family’s Ring doorbell camera shows these people pull up in a van, grab water, and go back to their vehicle.

Then, they decide to walk back over and make off with the entire ice chest.

Daprezil and his mom watched the video together.

"I was sad because that was my cooler," the boy said.

His family is hoping something good will come of this, and that it’ll wind up a happy story and a good lesson – one that encourages kindness, instead of punishing it.

Daprezil has said if the person who took his original cooler were to bring it back, he would be fine with that – no questions asked.