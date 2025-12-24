Where to eat in Orlando on Christmas Day: A guide for travelers and locals

article

The Brief Several sit-down restaurants and fast food chains remain open for Christmas. Some restaurants in Central Florida open for Christmas are near theme parks, such as at Universal Studios City Walk, Disney Springs or on International Drive. Always check before going, as hours by location vary.



For those traveling to the Orlando area or opting out of cooking Christmas dinner, various restaurants remain open on Christmas Day.

Many open restaurants and fast food chains, may have holiday hours, so it's best to check with the restaurant location before you go. Customers can also check availability at theme park area restaurants, such as at Universal Studios City Walk, Disney Springs or on International Drive.

Customers can also check OpenTable to see what restaurants in your area are accepting reservations on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Here's a list of sit-down restaurants and fast food chains open on Christmas.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Benihana

Benihana, located at 12690 International Drive in Orlando, is open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chart House

Chart House, located at 1100 Marina Point Drive in Daytona Beach, is open on Christmas Day. Consumers should check the Chart House website for holiday hours.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão, located at 8282 International Drive in Orlando, is open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s Grille, located at 9150 International Drive in Orlando, is open on Christmas Day, but hours may vary by location. Customers can visit their website for more information.

Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Café, located at 6050 Universal Boulevard at the Universal City Walk, is open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to midnight.

IHOP

IHOP, with various locations in the Orlando area, is open on Christmas Day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse, located at 7600 Dr Phillips Boulevard, Suite 132 in Orlando, is open on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster, with various locations in the Orlando area, is open on Christmas Day from noon to 9 p.m.

Major franchise chains open on Christmas

Local perspective:

There are fast food and coffee chains opening on Christmas Day and hours may vary by location, and these eateries are encouraging customers to check their website or app for holiday hours.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is open on Christmas Day, hours vary by location, but most customers can use the store locator tool .

Waffle House

Waffle House is open on Christmas Day, but holiday hours vary by location and patrons should visit the company’s website for more information.

Wendy’s

Wendy's will be open throughout the holidays, but hours vary by location. The restaurant chain recommends that guests check their local restaurant for specific holiday hours.

Denny’s

Denny's will be open on Christmas Day. Reservations aren’t needed at Denny’s, but the company is encouraging guests to check their local Denny’s locations for specific dine-in hours on both days by https://locations.dennys.com .

Starbucks

Starbucks is open on Christmas Day. Customers can find information on store locations and hours using the Starbucks app or here .

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is open on Christmas Day and holiday hours may vary by location. Patrons should check Krispy Kreme’s store locator and website for more information.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' hours vary by location, but customers can find hours for a specific store using the Dunkin' store locator or the Dunkin' Rewards app .