Flagler County man accused of sexually battering child for several years, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Flagler County man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering a child multiple times over several years, starting when he was between 4 and 6 years old, according to deputies.

Jessy Gilbreath was arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a minor 12 to 18 years old by a person in familial or custodial authority, and one count of sexual battery on a minor less than 12 years old.

Last month, deputies responded to a Palm Coast hospital after staff reported a possible sex offense involving a juvenile, sparking an investigation.

The child said a known male had been sexually battering him since he was between 4 and 6 years old. The child's current age was not immediately made available, nor was Gilbreath's relationship to the child.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

Deputies responded to Gilbreath's house and seized several items, including a cell phone, iPad, camcorder and others, according to a press release.

DNA testing revealed Gilbreath sexually battered the child, according to deputies.

"This is a gut-wrenching case involving a defenseless child who has endured years of sexual battery by this pervert," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. "I am glad the juvenile was able to find the strength to report what had been occurring to them for years and I hope they get the help and support they need.

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES :

This guy took the juvenile’s childhood and innocence away and now he needs to spend the rest of his life locked up. I commend our Major Case detectives and thank FDLE for quickly processing the evidence so we could arrest this child predator."

The 28-year-old man remains held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.