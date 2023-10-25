Flagler County man accused of sexually battering child for several years, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering a child multiple times over several years, starting when he was between 4 and 6 years old, according to deputies.
Jessy Gilbreath was arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a minor 12 to 18 years old by a person in familial or custodial authority, and one count of sexual battery on a minor less than 12 years old.
Last month, deputies responded to a Palm Coast hospital after staff reported a possible sex offense involving a juvenile, sparking an investigation.
The child said a known male had been sexually battering him since he was between 4 and 6 years old. The child's current age was not immediately made available, nor was Gilbreath's relationship to the child.
Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office
Deputies responded to Gilbreath's house and seized several items, including a cell phone, iPad, camcorder and others, according to a press release.
DNA testing revealed Gilbreath sexually battered the child, according to deputies.
"This is a gut-wrenching case involving a defenseless child who has endured years of sexual battery by this pervert," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. "I am glad the juvenile was able to find the strength to report what had been occurring to them for years and I hope they get the help and support they need.
This guy took the juvenile’s childhood and innocence away and now he needs to spend the rest of his life locked up. I commend our Major Case detectives and thank FDLE for quickly processing the evidence so we could arrest this child predator."
The 28-year-old man remains held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.